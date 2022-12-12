She Let Her Husband Know That He Doesn’t Deserve To Be A Dad After He Mentioned His Love For Their Adopted Little Girl Died When They Welcomed Their Biological Daughter Into The World

A 36-year-old woman is currently married to her 39-year-old husband, Dennis, and they have been with one another for 9 years.

Back when she and Dennis met, they were each interested in having children and settling down, and she felt that Dennis was meant to be in her life because of that.

2 years into dating Dennis, they began trying for a baby. 3 years later, they still weren’t able to get pregnant, so they chose to adopt.

They then welcome Sophie into their family, and Dennis clearly thrived as a dad. He spent a ton of time holding Sophie, and any time she cried, he ran to see if she was alright.

As she watched Dennis bond with Sophie, it hit her that she couldn’t have gotten a better dad to her children than Dennis.

And then, she and Dennis learned that they were pregnant with a little girl, and they were thrilled to be able to give Sophie a sister.

“But I started getting worried when I heard some of Dennis’ comments as I started to show more and we got closer to birth,” she explained.

“He once even said, “I can’t believe we’re finally having our own baby.” I questioned what he meant by this, as we have Sophie already, but he brushed it off, saying I knew what he meant but didn’t say it again to me.”

Sophie was 11-months-old when she welcomed her biological daughter into the world, and she decided to name her Amy since Sophie would stroke her belly while she was pregnant and say “am am am.”

