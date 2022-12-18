She Told Her Her Fiancé’s Family At Dinner Last Night That She Makes $300,000, And It Made Her Sister-In-Law Start Crying

Last night, a 26-year-old woman had dinner with her 26-year-old fiancé and his side of the family. Her fiancé has 2 siblings; an 18-year-old brother and a 29-year-old sister.

Now, she currently is employed by a big tech company, and she works as a product manager. She’s been working here since she graduated from college 5 years back.

“My salary has steadily climbed in the last couple of years, so now I’m making a very large amount,” she explained.

“However, I am a big proponent of salary transparency, especially as a woman in a male-dominated field. I’ve helped multiple people who were being underpaid negotiate higher salaries after sharing my salary history.”

“I’ve also helped many younger college students who are looking to go into the industry by sharing my salary.”

Back to dinner last night: the topic of the tech industry and its popularity among job seekers came up.

Not only does she work in this industry, but her fiancé also does as well, so they both had a lot to talk about.

Her fiancé’s brother is interested in going to college for computer science, and at one point, he asked her how much she really makes in her job.

As she does believe in being transparent about her salary, she had no problem informing him that she currently makes $300,000 and has as of a few months ago when she got promoted to senior product manager.

