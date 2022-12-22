She Told Her Sister Not To Blow All Of Her Inheritance On Traveling The World After High School Without Getting An Education, So Now That Her Sister Is Without A Job And Running Out Of Money, She Does Not Really Have Any Sympathy 

This thirty-three-year-old woman is six years older than her sister– who she believes is a truly talented and brilliant musician.

“I cannot praise her skill enough. Truthfully, I am somewhat jealous of it; that I didn’t get that,” she admitted.

She and her sister also have two older brothers– but the boys are much older than them. So, even though they all love each other as siblings, their brothers are more so like young uncles.

Anyway, after she and her three siblings sadly lost their grandparents, her parents received money for each of the four kids. Then, her mom and dad set it aside, invested it, and contributed to the sums.

“And they were not horrible people, so they didn’t take it for themselves or hold it over us to control us,” she noted.

Instead, by the time she and her siblings graduated from high school, all of their accounts were handed over.

Plus, they were given the freedom to use the money for whatever they chose– whether that be education, investing, traveling, you name it. It was entirely theirs.

The only stipulation, though, was that she and her siblings would receive their sums in yearly installments over six years.

She believes her parents set it up this way so that they could not blow all of the money on juvenile decisions only to grow up and realize all of the funds were gone.

