She Was Planning To Go Back To Work About Eight Months After Delivering Her Son, But Her Husband Expected Her To Be A Stay-At-Home-Mom At Least Until Their Son Went Off To Kindergarten, So Now She Feels Guilty

This woman and her husband are about to embark on an exciting life milestone together: they are five months pregnant with their very first child.

So, the couple is over the moon and beyond excited to meet their child– who they found out is a boy.

Recently, though, she has started to butt heads with her husband over her post-baby plans– more specifically, how she plans to go back to work within the first year of her child’s birth.

For context, both she and her husband own and run their own businesses. And they absolutely love their jobs.

But, with the baby’s delivery date on the horizon, they started to discuss the various changes that were about to happen in their lives regarding schools, childcare, and their jobs.

“Now, it is important to note that my husband and I are very safety-oriented, and we are wary of people we do not know,” she prefaced.

Despite that, though, she ended up telling her husband that she would like to go back to work quite soon after their son was born. In fact, she imagined going back to working full-time once her baby was between eight to ten months old.

Don’t get me wrong: she is very excited to spend some one-on-one time with her son following his birth. But quite honestly, she just is not interested in being a full-time stay-at-home mom.

Apparently, though, her husband was under a completely different impression. It came out that her husband was actually expecting her to stay home with their son until he went off to kindergarten and perhaps even longer.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.