She’s Not Allowing Her 10-Year-Old Daughter To Make Cake Pops To Bring To Christmas Because They’re Not Fancy Enough, And Now Her Son Is Threatening To Stay Home

Every single Christmas, this woman ends up hosting the holiday at her house. She has two children, a daughter, and a son, and her children are married and have their own kids now.

Her children and their respective spouses always help her plan Christmas, but the food always comes down to being her responsibility.

For the menu this year, everyone is totally on the same page, but not when it comes down to the desserts she wants to serve.

She created a very specific list of what she plans on having for Christmas, and she and her oldest granddaughters are going to be the ones making everything themselves.

Her granddaughters are 16 and 18, and they are going to make blondies and madeleines dipped in white chocolate, along with a cranberry cake.

Her son then wanted to know if his 10-year-old daughter Jenny couple make cake pops to bring for Christmas, but she wasn’t ok with that.

“I bluntly said I was sorry, but it wouldn’t work because, like I said, the dessert list is very specific, and also, cake pops don’t really seem to be properly going with all the other elaborate dessert options on the list,” she explained.

“He said that it’s not a big deal and said that he was sure the guests will love the cake pops as much as the other desserts and that it’d mean so much for her. I said I was sorry and offered that maybe she brings those cake pops to a family birthday party.”

“He got upset and talked about how I’m letting my other granddaughters participate while excluding Jenny. I said that my two older granddaughters participate under my supervision. He offered that Jenny bakes the cake pops under my supervision, but I said I don’t have the time for that.”

