She’s Pregnant And Went To Her Sister-In-Law’s Birthday Dinner In A Comfortable Sweatshirt And Track Pants Because She Was Not Feeling Well, And Her Mother-In-Law Called Her Out For Not Trying To Look Nice 

This woman recently gave birth to her son, Quinn, who is four months old. Honestly, though, the entire last year has been a whirlwind for her.

Apparently, she and her husband had been trying to get pregnant with their first child for three years. They went through periods of immense heartache and tons of doctor’s appointments, and nothing seemed to be working.

In fact, they were even looking into adoption or surrogacy until a miracle happened. All of a sudden, she was pregnant.

Then, after giving birth to Quinn just four months ago, she actually became pregnant again– a total shock to her and her family.

“I had been told that it was unlikely I would get pregnant, so imagine my surprise getting pregnant so soon after giving birth,” she explained.

Unfortunately, though, this pregnancy has been like hell for her. After all, she has essentially been pregnant for one full year already with no break. Imagine how mentally draining that would be.

She also claims to recognize that the pregnancy is “her fault,” but she just never expected to conceive so soon, if at all. And this time around, her symptoms have been out of this world difficult.

She has been totally exhausted, nauseous, emotional, and honestly, just overall unhappy. And even though it is common for pregnant women to experience mood swings, she revealed that she really doesn’t.

Instead, she has just been suffering from consistent sadness– which she has since started speaking with a therapist about.

