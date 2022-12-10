When Her Husband Revealed To Her That He’s A Femboy And Then Started Talking Like A Baby, She Couldn’t Help But Feel Humiliated

A 25-year-old girl is married to her husband, who is a year older than she is, but recently, he dropped a major bomb on her.

He came out as a femboy, which is a guy who behaves, looks, and acts more feminine, and honestly, she didn’t know what to tell him when he revealed this new information to her.

“He started saying he was “embracing his feminine side” by wearing thigh highs, a skirt, and acting all shy and doing baby talk and talking “wike dis,” she explained.

“I find this a bit dehumanizing that this is what he considers femininity. The biggest problem is he does this around our two children (ages 4 and 6). I told him I don’t feel it is very appropriate to act this way around our kids, but he says, in these words, “it’s my true self. You’re just being judgemental to gender non-conforming people, which is so outdated.” He also tells me that it’s good to learn from dad that they can be who they want to be.”

She just feels humiliated by her husband, though, especially since he’s letting his true self fly in front of her family and friends, and he also is presenting as a femboy when they go out in public too.

She can’t figure out how to handle the person her husband now says that he is, as it’s quite different from who he used to be, and her loved ones are just laughing at her and her husband currently.

Every time she goes out to eat with her husband, he demands to order off the menu that’s reserved for kids, and if a restaurant staff member informs him that he’s not a kid and can’t do that, he will literally throw a tantrum.

She suspects that maybe her husband has an issue that’s troubling him, which has caused him to come out as a femboy and talk like a baby, but regardless, she can’t deal anymore and is thinking divorce might be the best course.

“I don’t have my license because I have epilepsy, so my husband goes to pick the kids up from school every day, and both school faculty and students make fun of my kids for the way their father dresses,” she said.

