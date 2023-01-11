in Relationships

After Her Brother Lost Everything And His Family Had To Move In With Her, She Gave One Of Her Nieces Their Own Room With An En Suite And Put The Other Niece In The Same Room As Her Brother And Sister-In-Law, And Now Her Sister-In-Law Is Accusing Her Of Treating The Girls Differently 

pololia - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Unfortunately, this woman’s brother recently lost everything. So, he was forced to ask if she and her husband would take in his family for a few months.

And she ultimately agreed, allowing her brother, his wife, his daughter, and his stepdaughter to move in. Her brother’s daughter, named Jane, is fourteen, and his stepdaughter, Eve, is fifteen.

Anyway, she and her husband currently live in a three-bedroom home. Their bedroom and her office are located on the second floor; meanwhile, she has a guest bedroom on the first floor of her house.

So, while getting ready for her brother’s family to move in, she and her husband prepared the guest bedroom– intending for her brother, sister-in-law, and Eve to sleep in there together.

Next, she moved everything from her office into her bedroom and prepared that room as a makeshift bedroom for Jane.

Then, by the time her brother and his family arrived, she showed them all the sleeping arrangements. Immediately, though, her sister-in-law reportedly asked why there was a second bed in the guest room.

And at that point, she explained how it was for her brother’s stepdaughter, Eve– who would be bunking with her brother and sister-in-law.

Then, she revealed that her other niece, Jane, would be getting a separate bedroom upstairs– that comes equipped with an en suite bathroom.

After learning that, though, her sister-in-law was seriously angry and accused her of being a jerk for treating the two girls so differently.

pololia – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

Prev1 of 2