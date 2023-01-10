Her Half-Sister Took Some Of Her Grandma’s Personal Things Without Asking And Got Kicked Out Of Her Grandpa’s House, So Her Dad Is Now Blaming Her Because He Thinks She Should Have Lied To Cover Up What Her Half-Sister Did

A 23-year-old girl’s dad wound up cheating on her mom when her mom was pregnant with her, and this other woman gave birth to her half-sister, Abby.

Abby is a year younger than she is, and as soon as her parents broke up, her dad began dating this other woman named Jen, whom he had cheated on her mom with.

She never hated Jen or Abby since her parents put her in therapy when she was 4, and this helped her a ton.

Also, she never spent a ton of time with Jen or Abby when she was a child, and she only was around them on occasion.

“My grandparents (dad’s parents) didn’t take the affair well,” she explained. “Their relationship with my dad never fully healed. Jen was/is not allowed in my grandparents’ house, Abby was for family events, but after Jen found out my grandparents were not giving Abby a trust fund, Abby stopped coming when she was 7.”

Following that incident, she and her dad were the only people in their family who remained in contact with Abby.

Several years ago, her grandma sadly passed away, and although Jen never came to her grandma’s funeral, Abby showed up.

Then, Abby began attending other events in their family that her dad went to as well. Not too long ago, her dad went to spend time with her grandpa at his house in Italy, and Abby came too.

“In that house are all my grandmother’s personal effects, including her dressing room, which has remained largely untouched since her death,” she said.

