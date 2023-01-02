Her Husband Didn’t Make It To The Doctor Appointment Where She Found Out The Gender Of Their Baby, So Now She Won’t Tell Him If They’re Having A Boy Or A Girl

A woman and her husband are currently expecting their very first baby, and they are absolutely thrilled.

One thing that has really been ruining the pregnancy experience for her, though, is that her husband basically never shows up to any of the doctor appointments she has to go to.

On top of that, he makes up excuses that don’t even really make sense to her.

“He’s willing to miss the Dr. appointment over soccer or a drink or board game with friends,” she explained,

“His response is always, “I’m not the one carrying the baby; why do I have to go see the dr with you?”

“Last week was my final straw. He was supposed to come with me for the baby’s gender reveal appointment, but he chose not to come last minute because his friend invited him to a fish ‘n’ chips meal.”

She was completely furious, but she didn’t let her husband on to her emotions at all and instead chose to not make it a big deal.

Luckily, her mom was able to come to the appointment with her that day after her husband said he couldn’t make it.

Her husband then sent her a text wondering if they were going to have a girl or a boy, but she declined to fill her husband in on the gender of their baby.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.