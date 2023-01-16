Her Husband Invited His Family Over For Dinner Again, Gave Her Very Little Notice, And Got Really Drunk, So She Told Him Off In Front Of Her In-Laws

This woman’s in-laws went over to her house for dinner again this past week. Apparently, her husband’s family had also gone over the prior week and the week before that.

Now, she claims that she is not really consulted about these visits. Instead, her husband just informs her that they are happening– and she sometimes only gets little to no notice that they are having guests over at all.

The first visit two weeks ago had a whopping thirty people in attendance. But thankfully, she claims her husband did give her a lot of notice for that dinner.

Then, the week before last, fifteen of her in-laws came over. And honestly, she believes both of those times went well.

“I feel I was a good and welcoming host. I made food, cleaned up, made conversation, etc.,” she said.

One afternoon this past week, though, she was especially exhausted and not feeling too great. She had a lot going on at work and had not been sleeping well.

On top of that, she and her husband also have a young daughter who happened to arrive home from daycare that day with a cough.

Apparently, her whole family had been dealing with bought of sickness, in addition to dealing with some “really big transitions” over the past month.

Despite that, her husband approached her at about 3:00 p.m. to inform her that six of his family members would be coming over for dinner again.

