Her Husband Spent $4,000 On Plastic Surgery Without Telling Her, But He’s A Full-Time Student With No Job And She’s The One Paying All Their Bills

This 31-year-old woman is married to her husband, who is 33, and yesterday, she found out about a secret he has been keeping from her for several months now.

She found out about her husband’s secret after she was chit-chatting with him and discussing a plastic surgery procedure that she would like to have completed at some point in her life.

Right after she said that, her husband accidentally admitted to her that he actually underwent cool sculpting months earlier, but he had never told her.

She could tell by how he acted after his admission that he had fully intended never to say anything to her about the procedure but had just slipped up.

“I don’t have an issue with any forms of plastic surgery, but what I do have a problem with is that he omitted telling me about it,” she explained.

“My husband is a full-time student, so I have to pay all of our bills. I’m upset that he felt it was okay to spend 4k on a cosmetic procedure but can’t contribute to our household bills every month.”

“Aside from that, what is really scary, is that he was able to conceal all the appointments from me and time away to get this done. I honestly had no idea.”

She then went on to point out that she never even noticed her husband had any work done because he literally likes no different to her.

She is super upset that her husband had to audacity to lie to her about what he did, and she’s not sure if she has a right to feel this way.

