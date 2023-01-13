Her Husband Started Shaving After She Asked Him To Wait Until The Following Morning Because It Keeps Her Up At Night, So She Called Him Out For Being Rude And A Poor Communicator

This thirty-six-year-old woman has been living with her husband, who is thirty-eight, for a few years now. And for the most part, they work very well together except for one key area– sleep.

She claims their differing sleep schedules have been an ongoing point of contention in their relationship.

Her husband reportedly needs a lot less sleep to function than she does, so he does not really mind if she wakes him up either in the middle of the night or in the morning.

Her husband also always sets his alarm for 8:00 a.m. sharp, no matter how late he stays up the night before.

She, on the other hand, suffers whenever she does not get enough sleep. She claims that she gets awful headaches and cannot focus at work. It also puts her in a pretty sour mood.

“So, I always advocate for us to go to bed on the earlier side– around 10:00 p.m. or 11:00 p.m.– as a regular habit, although I sometimes stay up later than he does if something comes up,” she explained.

This past week, though, she was already pretty behind on sleep. One evening, she and her husband stayed up late doing vacation planning– which she usually takes the lead on. And the next morning, she complained about feeling pretty tired.

Then, the following night, some stuff came up at her job, and she ended up staying at the office pretty late. So, by the time she got home, it was already 9:00 p.m.

After she walked in, she found her husband shaving– which generally takes him about an hour or two. She also asked if he had eaten yet– he had not– and if he had even been worried about her since she had never arrived home.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.