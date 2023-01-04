Her Recipe For Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Peppers Is A Great Idea For A Healthy Dinner

Is one of your resolutions to try to get more into healthy eating this year? These buffalo chicken stuffed bell peppers are just what you should make for dinner if you’re on a diet and looking for a delicious, nutritious meal that comes all in one tidy package.

And if you like spicy food, that’s a plus because you can make it as fiery as you want. This low-fat dish is bursting with the combined flavors of the heat from the hot sauce and the drizzle of ranch dressing. It’s also rich in protein! You just can’t go wrong with this one.

TikToker Addie Woost (@addiewoost) has an excellent recipe for buffalo chicken stuffed peppers that you can quickly throw together and still enjoy. The ingredients for this recipe are pretty straightforward. You’ll need the following:

-2 chicken breasts

-16-ounce tub of low-fat cottage cheese

-3 bell peppers

-1/4 cup of Frank’s buffalo sauce

-1/3 cup of chopped celery

-1/4 cup of low-fat shredded cheddar cheese

-Fat-free ranch

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.