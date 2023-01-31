Here Are 4 Simple Ways To Tap Into Your Divine Feminine Energy And Unlock Creativity

Whether you live on TikTok or are simply in touch with your spiritual side, you have probably heard of “divine feminine energy.” But, even if you have heard of it, you might still be wondering what it actually means.

Well, divine feminine and divine masculine energy exist in everything, including people. They are opposites that, in theory, are meant to balance out our world– much like the yin and yang.

They are not exclusive to gender, either. In fact, every person has a bit of both within them.

Still, more and more people feel as though masculine energy has been tipping the scales of our society– leading to increased aggression and domination. So, many people– both men and women– are now looking to tap into their divine feminine sides in hopes of embodying traits such as compassion, wisdom, acceptance, creativity, and gentleness.

Now, divine feminine energy is also associated with shakti– or the power of the feminine. Some people refer to this as “goddess energy,” and it can actually be unlocked by making intentional choices in our everyday lives.

Don’t worry– you do not have to adopt a whole new routine or throw out everything you already know about yourself. Instead, by paying attention to divine feminine energy, you can bring more awareness into your day-to-day flow and tap into benefits such as productivity, enhanced creativity, and imagination.

Here are a few simple and practical tips on how to get started.

Lead Your Day Softly & Gently

With time-consuming commutes, to-do lists, households to look after, and countless other responsibilities in your day-to-day, it is easy to become stressed out and essentially hardened.

