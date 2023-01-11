He’s Still In The Middle Of Separating His Finances From His Ex, And His New Girlfriend Is Not Being Understanding About It

This 31-year-old man used to be in a relationship that lasted for quite some time, but it all came to an end 8 months back.

He is still in the middle of separating his finances from his ex, and it seems somewhat complicated, as they own a home together and furniture as well.

When he split with her, they came to a mutual agreement not to talk about splitting their finances until the first week of 2023.

Several months ago, he ended up meeting his new girlfriend, Jane, and they recently moved in together into a place that they rent.

As soon as he moved in with Jane, she was on him about going to the home he still owns with his ex and taking the washing machine, fridge, TV, etc.

Jane thinks that because he owns half of everything in the home his ex is still in, he’s entitled to take whatever he wants.

“I told her about the arrangement we had, and she says that I’m choosing my ex over her,” he explained.

“When I ask her to respect my boundaries and that it has nothing to do with her and it’s my issue, she says that since we are now together, it’s also her issue and her feelings about how I should handle it should be taken into account. I feel like there is going to be a big fight about it with my current partner, and I’m dreading it all.”

“My ex says she is going to pay me out and keep the house but is struggling to get refinance since she recently started studying, but Jane keeps telling me to get her to sell so I can get what’s owed to me.”

