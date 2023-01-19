His Brother’s Girlfriend Is A TikTok Influencer Who Posts Everything Online, But He Hates Being Recorded, So He Has Distanced Himself From His Brother And Is Not Sure How To Be Honest About Why

This twenty-eight-year-old man has a younger brother, who is twenty-six. And his brother just so happens to be dating a girl who he is not too fond of.

Now, he claims that his brother and the girl are apparently “in love,” and he is honestly happy for them.

However, he honestly finds his brother’s girlfriend really annoying, and he just does not like to be around her.

According to him, she is extremely loud and has a lot of energy– which he claims is not that surprising given her age. She is also twenty-six.

“And even though I don’t like it, I don’t hold that against her,” he noted.

What he does resent about his brother’s girlfriend, though, is the fact that she records everything for social media.

Apparently, she is a TikTok influencer who constantly films her everyday life to post it on the video platform.

For instance, at Thanksgiving, she reportedly whipped out her phone and started recording again. He hates being posted online, though, so he threw his hand up over his face and asked her to stop.

Rather than being respectful of his wishes, though, his brother’s girlfriend ended up posting the video anyway. Plus, she even captioned it, “my boyfriend’s older brother doesn’t like social media, LOL.”

