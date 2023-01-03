His Wife Sadly Passed Away 6 Months Ago, And He Ended Up Sleeping With Her Younger Sister On New Year’s Eve

A 35-year-old man’s 34-year-old wife sadly passed away 6 months ago, leaving him a widowed single dad.

He’s currently raising their 3-year-old and 5-year-old daughters alone, and he’s been trying his best to work through his grief along with his children.

For the holidays, he always stayed with his wife’s family from Christmas through New Year’s Day, and this year he didn’t want it to be any different for his girls.

2022 was horrific to him and his girls, and he thought having the routine of being with his wife’s family for the holidays would be good for all of them.

So, on Christmas Eve, he and his girls went to spend time with his in-laws, and his wife’s younger sisters were there too since his in-laws have a big enough house for them all to comfortably stay there together.

His wife’s sisters are 34 (J) and 30-years-old (K), and they were the only other ones in the house, along with his in-laws and girls, as J just got divorced, but K is single.

It was good for them all to be together and console one another as they got through the holidays. His mother-in-law especially did her best to occupy them all with little activities, which really did work to make them feel better.

His girls ended up being really invested in spending time with their grandma and grandpa, and he ended up spending most of his time with J and K.

It was pretty normal, save for the fact that he and J no longer had significant others.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.