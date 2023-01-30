If You’re A Fan Of Deep Fried Oreos, You Can Actually Make Them Right In Your Air Fryer And Here’s How

As someone who grew up in Holland, Michigan, for me, the annual Tulip Time Festival meant tourists, parades, heavy traffic, and, best of all, an abundance of carnival street food.

Throughout the weeklong festival, the streets are filled with the smell of fried dough. And one of the vendor spots, in particular, is always packed with people.

The stand advertising deep-fried Oreos is a crowd favorite that everyone must try at least once when they attend the festival.

If you’ve never had the opportunity to sample this strange-sounding but delicious delicacy, you can try making these special Oreos right at home in the air fryer!

There’s no need to wait for the fair to come around.

TikToker Celine Tran (@jellybean.celine) has a recipe for air fryer Oreos that takes less than ten minutes to prepare and only requires three ingredients.

The combination of the crispy coating and creamy filling will have you hooked instantly!

For this recipe, you’ll need a sheet of crescent dough, a package of Oreo cookies, and powdered sugar.

First, cut the roll of crescent dough into eight pieces. Next, grab a piece of dough and wrap it around an Oreo until the sandwich cookie is completely covered.

Repeat this for however many fried Oreos you plan on eating. Then, stick them in the air fryer for about five minutes at 320 degrees Fahrenheit.

