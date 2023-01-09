She Avoided Foods That Trigger Allergic Reactions While Spending Christmas At Her In-Laws, Yet She Still Got Accused Of Being Picky And Acting Entitled

This twenty-eight-year-old woman has been married to her husband, who is thirty-one, for five years. And this past Christmas, they decided to celebrate the holidays with her in-laws.

Now, her husband’s parents and siblings all live in a different city, which is over four hours away by car. So, whenever they visit, she and her husband tend to stay for a few days.

It is also important to note that her husband has a fairly large family. And even though his parents have a spacious house, there is only one bathroom despite six people permanently living there.

In turn, there is often quite a long queue of people waiting to use the toilet– which is especially important to note because of her allergies.

She claims that she is allergic to basically all types of meat aside from domestic birds, such as chicken, turkey, or duck. On top of that, she is also “somewhat” lactose intolerant.

She did clarify that her allergies are not life-threatening. But they do affect her pretty badly and can result in a trip to the hospital. Her lactose intolerance will also land her in the bathroom with a really upset stomach.

“Due to this, my husband and I follow a rule where I have dishes containing dairy if I will be at home the next day,” she explained.

“And if we are going somewhere, I normally adapt to a vegetarian/vegan diet to avoid any issues.”

Anyway, since she and her husband planned to stay at her in-law’s house for a few days, she then “adapted” by ensuring they did some shopping before their trip. After all, she wanted to make sure that she would have food to eat while all of the shops were closed for Christmas.

