She Won’t Bail Her Sister Out Of Jail Because Her Sister Manipulated Their Mother’s Will And Took The Lion’s Share Of The Estate

A few days ago, this 50-year-old woman received a phone call from a bail bonds agency. And since she did not think that had anything to do with her, she decided to ignore it.

Well, shortly afterward, she realized that the agency had left her a voicemail. So, she listened to it and found out some pretty shocking news.

For context, both she and her sister, who is 42, are pretty much “no contact.” This happened after her sister reportedly failed to perform her duties as executor of their mother’s estate.

In other words, her sister apparently concealed assets and burned through about $200,000 while telling her that in order to get her share, some stocks needed to be “shuffled around.”

Her sister’s scheming also stemmed back to before their mother’s death. At that time, she claims that her sister manipulated the situation in order to get a “durable power of attorney.”

“And somehow, [my sister] convinced a then non-verbal woman with a rapidly growing brain tumor to change her will,” she revealed.

So, her sister ultimately got the lion’s share of her mother’s assets, as well as her mother’s house. But the drama did not stop there.

Following her mother’s death, her sister reportedly never filed probate, lost the will, and moved into her mother’s home with their elderly aunt. Then, her sister “helped” trash the house while failing to pay the mortgage.

This essentially meant that over two years after their mother’s death, the first time her sister tried to contact her was via email regarding the probate.

