She Just Found Out That Several Months Into Dating Her Boyfriend, He Sent Flowers To His Ex Along With A Message Saying He’ll Always Love Her

This 32-year-old woman is currently in a relationship with her boyfriend, who is 34. She has been dating her boyfriend for several years now, but she just came across something in his emails that has left her doubting their relationship.

So anyway, pretty recently, her boyfriend had left his email account open, and he was signed into it.

She decided to put her boyfriend’s ex’s name into the search bar on his emails, and then something popped up from 2019.

What came up was an email that contained a receipt from 2019. The receipt was for flowers, which her boyfriend had sent to his ex-girlfriend.

“Flowers were 4 months into dating, 1 month after moving in ( I know it’s fast, but it was a solution for both of us),” she explained.

“The note on the flowers said, “Happy Birthday. I love you always and forever.” This made me look at a couple of other things. I found a lot of flirty messages but nothing concerning.”

“I confronted him when he got home. He tried to say he was mad at me for looking through his things. He didn’t seem concerned about sending her flowers because it was over 3 years ago.”

Her problem there is that her boyfriend never, ever buys flowers for her, but here he was, buying flowers for his ex-girlfriend.

Additionally, she constantly pleads with her boyfriend to pay her a compliment or two, which he also doesn’t seem to do with any regularity.

