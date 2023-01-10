She Was Responsible For Bringing A Cake To Her Ex-Best Friend’s Wedding, But After She Was Disinvited From The Event, She Cancelled The Cake Order, And Now The Bride Is Furious

This woman’s best friend– well, ex-best friend– just got married this past Saturday. And originally, she was supposed to be the maid of honor at the event.

However, she claims to work a job that requires her to drop everything and head into the office at the drop of a hat.

So, after she was forced to leave during a few wedding planning meetings, her friend started to get pretty upset.

At one point, she also requested to style her hair and makeup a bit differently and was met with more pushback from the bride.

Eventually, her friend ended up just removing her from the wedding due to the makeup and hair issues, as well as her “disinterest in the wedding.”

Still, she claims that her friend only uninvited her from the event altogether after she shared her side of the story with some friends.

Anyway, she was initially responsible for getting her friend’s wedding cake. In fact, she actually took on this responsibility after seeing how stressed out her friend had been with the rest of the wedding planning.

“So, I offered to help with some things, I booked the cake under my name, and I still had a different gift for them,” she explained.

Once she was uninvited, though, she obviously did not want to be in charge of that anymore. In turn, she reportedly told the bride, “do not expect me to supply you with a cake,” about two days before the event.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.