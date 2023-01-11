She’s In Love With Her Best Friend, But She’s Scared Of Making A Move Because She Doesn’t Want To Do Anything To Destroy The Relationship That He Has With Her Children

This 30-year-old woman is a mom of 3 children. She first got pregnant when she was just 17, and at 18, she became a mom to a little girl.

When she turned 25, she got married, and then at 27, she gave birth to her twins. Her ex-husband sadly cheated on her with one of his coworkers while she was 7 months pregnant with the twins, and then he didn’t want to be a dad. Her ex ended up giving his rights up to their children.

Now, she has a best friend named M, who has been by her side throughout all of this. M has been her best friend since they were both back in high school.

M never was ashamed of her being pregnant and a teen and M was always the person she came home and called when she attended every doctor appointment.

M brought her food throughout her pregnancy, and then when she had her first child, M stepped in to change her diapers, burp her, and feed her.

He learned all of these responsibilities a parent needs to, and she never once feel like she was just a single mom since M was there helping her.

When she met her ex-husband, she asked M to be her man of honor. And when she wound up getting divorced, M stepped in to come to all of her doctor appointments while she was carrying her twins.

At every appointment, M held onto her hand and said that she was doing a wonderful job, and that made her tear up.

“M fussed over me,” she explained. “He made sure I was healthy, doing the recommended stretches and exercises, eating. He’d call every hour to make sure I was okay and didn’t need anything.”

