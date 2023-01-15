This Recipe For Buffalo Chicken Rolls Is Better Than Buffalo Chicken Wings

Consider making buffalo chicken rolls if you’re looking for an exciting new snack. They are a great, light appetizer, and dare I say, even better than buffalo chicken wings.

You can get that exact same spicy flavor and creaminess from the rolls without the mess that wings always bring.

Food TikToker Carman Wilken(@whatsmomcookin) guarantees her buffalo chicken rolls recipe will be a huge hit.

“If you take these buffalo chicken rolls to any party, I promise you they will be the first thing to disappear from the table. They’re delicious and easy to make. And I’m telling you now, everyone is going to want the recipe,” said Carman in her video.

In a large bowl, microwave half a block of cream cheese for thirty seconds. Add half a cup of sour cream, one packet of ranch seasoning, and one and a half cups of Frank’s buffalo sauce.

Give that a good mix, then add in four cups of shredded chicken and three cups of grated cheddar cheese. Continue mixing it thoroughly.

Next, lay out some crescent roll dough on a sheet of plastic wrap. Pinch the seams of the dough together.

You will need rolls of dough for this recipe. Then, spread a layer of the chicken filling across the dough.

With the help of the plastic wrap, carefully roll the dough up until it resembles a giant burrito. Once you finish that, cut the roll into one-inch slices.

This part can get a little messy, but there’s no need to become discouraged! It’ll all be worth it in the end.

