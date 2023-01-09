Tired Of Eating Regular Salad? Try Making This Charred Romaine Instead

It’s a new year and a new you. But are you still eating the same old boring salads in an attempt to get your greens in? Make a resolution to switch it up in 2023 and try something different with your salads.

Food TikToker Kathleen Ashmore (@katcancook) is introducing the best way to eat romaine lettuce. And that way is to grill it.

Grilling your lettuce is probably not the first thing that comes to mind when preparing a salad, but it’s actually quite delicious.

With this charred salad recipe, eating your veggies won’t feel like a chore anymore. In fact, you might even enjoy it!

“If you are not broiling your lettuce, you’re missing out on the best salad,” declared Kathleen.

“I present this charred romaine salad with walnuts and lemon parmesan dressing. It takes ten minutes to make and is the perfect salad for transitioning to fall,” she continued.

Here’s everything you need to know to learn how to make it!

So, first, wash the lettuce thoroughly. After it’s clean, turn your oven to the broiler setting on high. Drizzle the romaine hearts with olive oil and massage it into the leaves.

Next, sprinkle on some salt and pepper. Then, go ahead and toast some walnuts in a pan. These will be your salad toppings.

For the dressing, add a half teaspoon of dijon mustard, a quarter cup of parmesan cheese, juice from half of a lemon, and a cup of olive oil, salt, and pepper into a jar.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.