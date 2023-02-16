16 Years Ago Her Brother Stole Money From Her And She Still Has No Interest In Forgiving Him, So Her Family Thinks She’s Heartless

This 33-year-old woman has a brother named Dan, who is 3 years older than she is. From the beginning, she and Dan never got along well, and she never could figure out why.

But then, Dan did something to her when she was teenager that she still thinks is unforgivable 16 years after the fact.

Growing up was rough on her and on Dan. Her mom raised them all alone, as their dad was serving a very lengthy prison sentence.

Her dad was locked up until she was 17, and to make ends meet, her mom held down 2 different jobs.

Her mom worked as a lunch lady, and she also worked in housekeeping, but even though she had 2 jobs, they never had any money.

“As soon as I turned 16, I got a job working in retail to contribute to the household and hopefully save up for university,” she explained.

“I was starting to save up quite a sizable amount of money after a year. In that same year, Dan got one of his coworkers pregnant. Shortly after she gave birth, she was hospitalized multiple times with post-partum psychosis and eventually lost all custody of the baby.”

Dan was given full custody of his baby, which made their apartment even more cramped after the baby moved in with them.

Dan constantly complained to her about how he had to move out and find an apartment for just him and his baby, but he couldn’t afford to do that.

