A Woman Got Dumped By Her Boyfriend While On A Plane, And She Absolutely Freaked Out

Breaking up is part of ordinary life. Some relationships must end so that you can find and settle down with the one you’re truly meant to be with.

However, breakups can feel like the end of the world, and they are painful, no matter which side of it you’re on. There’s nothing that gets you more down than a broken heart.

And that can be seen in one TikTok video where a woman threw a tantrum after her boyfriend dumped her while on a plane.

If you’ve had an awful breakup before, I’m sure it could not have been any worse than this.

TikToker @2_secondsfun shared a clip of a woman practically shrieking at the top of her lungs as a flight attendant attempted to restrain her.

She then fell to the ground in the middle of the aisle and began sobbing loudly and uncontrollably.

The flight attendant can be seen consulting with another airline worker about how to handle the situation.

And the other passengers on the plane are shown looking on in horror as the woman continues to wail.

One TikTok user offered some context in the comments section. Apparently, the woman was freaking out over the breakup because the couple was engaged.

