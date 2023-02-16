Budget-Hunting Brides: Here’s How You Can Use Your Local Grocery Store To Save On Wedding Floral Arrangements

Everyone loves Whole Foods, the grocer known for selling healthy, organic, and all-natural products. Contrary to popular belief, though, the mega-store is not just a great place to check off your grocery list.

The Whole Foods floral department is also the perfect spot for budget hunters or DIY lovers to plan their floral wedding arrangements.

When planning a wedding in the United States, it is generally expected that couples allocate approximately 10% of their overall event budget to flowers. And since the average cost of a U.S. wedding was $28,000 in 2021, this means that brides and grooms are spending about $2,800 on bridal party flowers, centerpieces, and more.

Now, that is a lot of money to spend on flowers– especially in today’s economy. But, by opting to use a grocery store instead of a florist, you may save a decent chunk of change.

Right now, Whole Foods allows brides and grooms to pick between either a complete floral package or a selection of a la carte items. You can even just pick up a bunch of stems commonly sold every day in Whole Foods to craft your own DIY bouquets and centerpieces if you want to.

So, for couples looking to save some dough without making all of their arrangements by hand, here’s a guide for navigating Whole Foods wedding florals.

First, Find A Whole Foods Location That Offers The Service Near You

Unfortunately, not every single Whole Foods in the U.S. offers specific wedding flower services. So, if you are in a smaller or more remote area, you may not have an offering store near you.

It is best to speak with a representative at your local store before widening your search, though. You can give Whole Foods a call or stop by the floral department during your grocery visit.

