Her Boyfriend Said He Wants Her To Wear A Lot Of Makeup And Then He Even Drew Her A Graph Showing Her That She’s Not As Pretty As She Used To Be

This 26-year-old girl has a boyfriend the same age as her, and recently, her boyfriend said that he wants her to wear makeup since it would increase his level of happiness with her.

However, she does already put makeup on, which usually consists of mascara, eyeliner, and brow makeup.

Her boyfriend did state that he wanted her to wear an entire face of makeup, including lipstick, eyeshadow, false lashes, and foundation. He also said something about contouring and highlighting to her as well.

It really made her feel awful about herself, but her boyfriend insisted he was only trying to be truthful before accusing her of not wanting him to be happy.

Her boyfriend also asked her some very hurtful questions such as, “Do you even like to look good?” and “Don’t you want to be more attractive?” as well as “Don’t you want to look more attractive to me?”

If that wasn’t bad enough, he made her a drawing that depicted her being prettier back when she weighed 15 pounds less and did wear a lot of makeup.

At that point in time, she really loved to do her makeup because she thought it was creative and enjoyable, but she was not dating her boyfriend then.

“Then he said if I wore a full face of makeup, it would make up for all the apparent loss of attractiveness I accumulated,” she explained.

“Also, below my own personal line of attractiveness by maybe five inches was a horizontal straight line that went across the whole graph…this was a line where at/below that I could be considered ugly.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.