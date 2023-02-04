Her Brother Is Getting Married A Month After She Is, So She Expects Him To Pick Another Wedding Date Because She Thinks It’s Too Close To Her Own Special Day

This woman has been in a relationship with her fiancé for the last 7 years, but during that time, they have broken up and gotten back together on multiple occasions.

She admits their relationship has been pretty tumultuous, but she says that only has led them to being “more in love now” than they ever have been.

She finally has a wedding date set, but the fact that her brother is getting married a month after she is has only infuriated her lately.

Her brother Joey has dated a girl named Lana for 5 years, and they also happen to have 2 children together.

Just a couple of months after Joey started seeing Lana, Lana wound up pregnant, which led to Joey wanting to be serious with Lana.

She thinks Lana is obnoxious, entitled, and always in competition with everyone. She also is convinced that Lana is envious of her and always tries to copy what she does.

In October 2022, her fiancé asked her to marry him, and she was shocked when Joey then asked Lana to marry him right after that.

She knows that Joey has said all along that he had no interest in getting married to Lana, so she thinks Lana somehow twisted Joey’s arm to get him to propose to her.

Lana has since told their family that getting married will benefit them tax-wise, but she doesn’t buy it.

