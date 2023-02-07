Her Fiancé Wants To Bring His Daughter Along When They Go On Their Honeymoon, But She Isn’t Ok With This At All

In a year, this 31-year-old woman will be getting married to her 35-year-old fiancé. Pretty recently, they have been talking about how they should spend their honeymoon, which they won’t be going alone on.

She’s currently pregnant and due with their baby this April, which means they definitely will be taking their baby along on their honeymoon.

She and her fiancé don’t want to have to burden any of their family members with having to babysit for a week or longer, and they also are worried about being away from their baby for an extended amount of time.

While this is the first baby that she will be having, her fiancé already has a 9-year-old daughter from a prior relationship.

Her fiancé’s daughter does live with her mom for the most part, but she does spend a weekend with them almost every 2 weeks.

She does get along well with her fiancé’s daughter, and she thinks she’s a kind kid, though pretty “cheeky.”

Regardless of not totally adoring his daughter, she really goes out of her way to make sure that her fiancé’s daughter feels at home when she spends time with them.

“Honestly, though, I have no major bond with her; I don’t feel any real love for her, no matter how much I try,” she explained.

“That’s just how I feel. But I am always kind/considerate towards her and would never be mean or nasty to her.”

