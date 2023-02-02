Her Fiancé’s Dad Stole Close To $100,000 From Him In Order To Make Sure They Wouldn’t Be Able To Afford To Buy A Home Together

This 27-year-old woman has a fiancé the same age as her, and they just put an offer down on a house and had all the details ironed out.

She has almost perfect credit, along with her fiancé. They also both have money saved away, and her fiancé has about $65,000 in a managed brokerage account, along with $30,000 put in a trust.

They were going to use her fiancé’s money to afford the down payment on the home they want.

Now, she does make more money than her fiancé does, so she agreed to pay more of their mortgage while he handled the down payment.

Several months back, her fiancé let his dad know that he was going to use the money in his trust and in his brokerage account to afford the down payment on the house.

Her fiancé mentioned this to his dad because he was concerned his dad was going to try to prevent him from using the money towards a house, but his dad swore he wouldn’t do anything like that.

Her fiancé texted back and forth with his dad multiple times about the money, and his dad said in writing the money was all her fiancé’s, so of course, her fiancé could apply the money towards a down payment.

“Flash forward to today; we put an offer in yesterday, given we already did the whole proof of funds with our mortgage broker,” she explained.

“Then his father drained all the money in both of his accounts yesterday. My fiancé has demanded his father put the money back, but he refuses unless we do a prenup. Agreed. Then a lien. Agreed.”

