Her Husband Asked Her For A Divorce Out Of Nowhere, And She Just Found Out He’s Now Dating A 21-Year-Old Girl Who Used To Be On His Soccer Team When He Was A Coach

This 34-year-old woman was married to her 37-year-old husband for 11 years, but then, he asked her for a divorce out of absolutely nowhere.

She and her now almost ex-husband have children together, so she has to see him a lot even though they are no longer together because they have to coparent.

“It became clear pretty soon after he moved out that he was seeing someone else, but he was very evasive as to who, to everyone-which is fine; he has every right to his privacy; the only thing that bothered me was that he was telling the kids to be secretive as well,” she explained.

Several weeks back, her children came to her to say that her ex got into a blowout fight with his sister.

Her children weren’t quite sure what the source of the argument was, but she has a feeling it’s about the woman her ex is currently dating.

This is just a guess, but she thinks it’s a pretty good one. She just learned that her husband’s new girlfriend is a girl who used to be on a soccer team that he coached.

Back when her son was little, her ex said he wanted to be a soccer coach. He was supposed to coach a team of all boys, but then a coach for the team of girls had to back out unexpectedly, and her husband was given that role.

“That was seven years ago,” she said. “His girlfriend is Mackenzie, who is now 21. She was 14 when she was the star player on his team. He coached her for two years until she was 16.”

“I obviously know nothing happened back then; I know that their relationship didn’t start until a few months ago. I just still find it odd.”

