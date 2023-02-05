Her Husband Won’t Go To Therapy With Her, So She Told Him To Move Out Of Their House, But Now She’s Questioning Her Decision

This 28-year-old woman has been with her 33-year-old husband for close to 9 years, and they only tied the knot 3 years ago.

Her husband truly is her best friend, and she says that he’s motivated, considerate, and sweet.

For as long as she has known her husband, she has struggled greatly with her physical and mental health, but with therapy, medication, and surgery, she has improved a ton.

She recently was able to finish her college degree, and then she got 2 different jobs. But, 7 months afterward, she had to quit one of her jobs because of issues with her health.

She currently works just part-time, but with the remainder of her time, she has been devoted to doing all of the chores around the house and supporting her husband as he advances his career.

“We’ve been talking for a few years now about having kids and agreed we will wait until we were financially and emotionally balanced- as we achieved both, the planning became more concrete,” she explained.

“4 months ago, He told me that he hesitate to have kids with me, saying that looking back at the rough time we (but mostly I, according to him) had, he doesn’t know if we’ll be able to deal with the difficulties of having children, and that he’s not sure I’ll make a good mother. He was very upset and said he didn’t know what to do.”

She immediately found a therapist for her husband to talk to, and although this is something her husband has been really opposed to in the past, he said he would go to therapy after she insisted.

She then found another therapist to counsel her and her husband together, and they began realizing throughout their joint sessions that they had been keeping a lot of things from one another in an effort to not insult the other person.

