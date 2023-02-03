Her Male Roommate Thinks It’s Alright To Sleep On Their Couch Every Night Instead Of In His Room, And It’s Making Her Feel Like She Can’t Invite People Over Anymore

This 29-year-old woman currently has a 28-year-old male roommate named Craig. She and Craig are both managers for the exact same company, and they have a third roommate named Carlton, who also happens to work for the same company that they do.

Lately, Craig has been sleeping on their couch every single night, which is really bothering her, and Carlton backs her up on this as he thinks it shouldn’t be happening either.

The couch is an absolutely enormous sectional, so it certainly sounds pretty comfortable, but still, it’s not supposed to be a bed.

Another thing that Craig does is treat their shared living room like his personal bedroom. He leaves his drinks there, and he leaves his disgusting, smell shoes he wears to work there too.

Craig’s shoes have made their entire living room smell deplorable, and she has had to put 2 different diffusers in the living room in an effort to tame the stench.

“He has a room with a bed that is very nice that he can sleep in, but he feels that the sofa in the living room (which I own) is more comfortable,” she explained.

“We live in a 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom house in the middle of midtown in a busy city. Over 2500 sqf, so the house is not small. Carlton and I can never host any parties or have friends over because he always sleeps in the living room.”

“We’ve asked why he won’t sleep in his room, and he feels like sleeping on the couch is perfectly acceptable. We all have our own rooms and split rent and utilities equally, so I feel like he should sleep in his room.”

She and Carlton have gone so far as to offer to do anything they can to make Craig feel more comfy in his own room, but he doesn’t want their help.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.