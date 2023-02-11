He’s A Single Dad That Used A Surrogate To Have His Kids, And After His Son’s Teacher Gave A Reporter Information On Him Without Asking, He Pretty Much Freaked Out On Her

This man is a single dad who has never been married, yet he wanted to have children. So, he went the route of surrogacy in order to have his 3 sons, who are between 10 and 5-years-old right now.

As his children began going to school and trying to make some friends, he wound up sharing his story and background with several parents, as these people were interested in finding out about him prior to allowing their kids to hang out with his kids.

The parents he did tell were, of course, fascinated by the fact that he skipped out on being married and had surrogates carry his children, but the interest quickly died down, and it became clear to everyone that he’s just an average guy with an average family. He just went down an unconventional path to get there.

“I’m neither an advocate nor an opponent of single-parent surrogacy,” he explained. “I did what worked for me. I also don’t promote it the same way people promote their personal lives for clout. In fact, I haven’t told anybody about it in years.”

So, you can imagine his surprise when he received a call out of the blue from a reporter, and this reporter was looking to speak to him about an interview he was doing for a magazine that focused on “men resorting to surrogacy to have kids.”

Initially, he thought the call was a prank, but then it dawned on him that this reporter knew so much about him, like his job and the names of all of his children, so it was real.

He spoke to the reporter to question him about how he had gotten a hold of some private details on his life, and the reporter informed him that his son’s second-grade teacher was his friend.

It turns out that his son’s teacher was the one who had given the reporter the information on him, along with his phone number.

He was furious, and the following day, he confronted his son’s teacher regarding the reporter calling him.

