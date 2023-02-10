He’s Refusing To Be In The Delivery Room When His Pregnant Wife Gives Birth Because He Is Afraid He Will Faint

This man is currently married, and his wife is now 35 weeks pregnant. So, in just about a month, the couple will be welcoming a baby girl into the world together.

And with the delivery date just around the corner, his wife asked if they could have a conversation about the big day.

More specifically, she asked if he would be present in the delivery room while she gave birth.

Apparently, his wife claimed that his presence was very important to her. She wants him there to comfort and support her throughout the process.

Plus, she believes that if he were not in the room, then she would feel vulnerable, abandoned, and just alone.

Now, he claims that he “desperately” wants to make his wife feel as comfortable as she possibly can during the birth and be there for her “every step of the way.” However, that apparently does not mean he wants to actually be in the delivery room.

“The truth is, I honestly don’t know if I would be able to help her that much,” he revealed.

He is reportedly fearful that he might collapse at the sight of blood, forcing the doctors to deal with him instead of caring for his wife.

And he believes that putting himself and his wife in that situation just is not rational.

