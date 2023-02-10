His Fiancée Isn’t Predictable At All, And She Also Keeps Making Threats, Which Is All Taking A Toll Emotionally On Him

This 37-year-old guy is engaged to a woman who is 31, and he proposed to her 9 months ago. He and his fiancée have been with one another for 2 years now, and 1 year ago, they moved in together.

They definitely had a honeymoon phase, as everything was flawless at the beginning of their relationship.

But, throughout the last couple of months, everything has gradually slipped into being more challenging.

“The smallest things seem to send her into a total meltdown with me in the most unpredictable ways,” he explained.

“Things may be fine, but then I’ll suggest a beer garden, and the night is suddenly ruined as I’m deemed selfish.”

“We may have nice plans for a day out, but my 3 minutes of silence in the car is interpreted as being mad at her, and I’d better pull the car over right now and let her out here so she can walk home. I said I’d be upstairs in 5 minutes but really came up in 12…I’m told I’d better sleep on the couch because she doesn’t want me near her.”

So, lately, he has just quit trying to talk to her about anything while he does his best not to make her upset.

He has no clue what he could do to send her into a meltdown at any moment, so he lives pretty cautiously around her.

He has tried talking to his friends, who just brush him off and say that everyone in any relationship has disagreements.

