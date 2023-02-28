His Teen Son Designed And Sewed His Sister’s Wedding Dress, But When His Sister Then Excluded His Son From The Wedding, He Refused To Hand Over The Dress

This 40-year-old man has a little sister who is a decade younger than he is, and she’s getting married next week.

His sister got engaged a year ago at a dinner with their family, and everyone was so shocked that she got proposed to then and there.

Regardless, he is thrilled for his sister, as she has been with this man for quite some time. Now, back at that dinner where his sister got engaged, his sister asked his 17-year-old son if he could design and sew her wedding dress.

“My son has always loved design and fashion; he took technical courses in these areas and sewing, and even his friends keep asking for his clothes because they are so beautiful,” he explained.

“He agreed but said that he needed time and that he would need her opinion constantly. At first, my sister was very annoying. My son drew about 50 dress designs in a month, and she only liked one, which he continued with.”

“He sewed it with great quality fabric, which I paid for as I wanted to get involved in a certain way. For five months, he made several adjustments to suit her wishes, as she always complained about something. After a while, he arrived at the final model, and it was just amazing. My mother cried seeing my sister in the dress, and I confess that I almost got emotional too.”

Then, a week ago, his son approached him to say that he was worried he didn’t receive an invite to the wedding, yet everyone else in their family had gotten one.

He figured maybe his sister didn’t send one out, but he thought that was off. He sent his sister a message to ask her about where his son’s invitation was, and she stated she didn’t want him to come to the wedding since he was technically a child and she didn’t want minors there.

He then questioned his sister about if she would allow his son to come regardless of her rule, but she declined.

