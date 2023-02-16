Need An Idea For What To Make For Dinner Tonight? Check Out This Recipe For Chicken Tortilla Pasta

So what’s for dinner tonight? That’s the age-old question. We’ll decide for you just this once! Whip up a big batch of chicken tortilla pasta for you and your family tonight.

Make enough to have leftovers so you can reheat them throughout the week. Of course, it’ll still taste heavenly, and everyone will be fighting over who gets to finish off the remains.

Chef Keysh (@chefkeysh) is demonstrating how to make a creamy chicken tortilla pasta on TikTok. So let’s get into the recipe already!

Start by dicing a whole shallot, one red bell pepper, two jalapeños, and four garlic cloves. Next, thinly slice some corn tortillas. Then, prepare the seasoning blend for your chicken breasts.

In a small bowl, mix two teaspoons of smoked paprika, two teaspoons of garlic powder, two teaspoons of chicken bouillon, a quarter teaspoon of cumin, three teaspoons of salt, two teaspoons of onion powder, and a teaspoon of chili powder.

Dump half of the seasoning blend into a large bowl with your chicken. Coat the chicken thoroughly in the seasoning. Next, cut the chicken into small cubes.

Sear the cubed chicken on both sides in a pan until they are fully cooked. Then, boil three cups of penne in salted water in a pot on the stove.

Add four tablespoons of butter to the pan and sauté your fresh vegetables, followed by the garlic, to prevent it from burning.

Add two tablespoons of tomato paste, a half cup of crushed tomatoes, a half cup of chicken stock, and the rest of the seasoning blend you made earlier.

