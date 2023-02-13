She And Her Friend Went To A Party, And When A Girl Hit On Him, She Made A Comment About How He Used To Be Overweight, Which Really Hurt His Feelings

This 22-year-old girl has a 21-year-old friend named James, whom she has been close to since they were both back in college.

A little less than a year ago, James chose to make a major change in his life. He set out to get more healthy and fit.

“He was overweight but already lost a lot of weight and was fitter,” she explained. “I was his workout/motivation buddy throughout these months, but lately, he’s been confident enough to do his own thing.”

Well, several weeks ago, she and James were invited to attend a casual party at a friend’s house, and they agreed to go.

She says that James is very reserved and uncomfortable when they go places together with a ton of people, so James always stays glued to her in social settings.

At this particular party, it was no different until a girl approached James. This girl was obviously into James, and she acted like she didn’t exist at all.

She felt it was time to leave James alone with this girl when the girl turned around and questioned her if she was dating James.

This girl asked this question in front of a bunch of different people, so everyone overheard how she answered.

“I laughed and joked that she wouldn’t have asked me this if she had seen him last year,” she said.

