She Found Her Boyfriend’s Secret Diary Where He Confessed To Being Completely In Love With A Celebrity, So Now She’s Thinking Their Relationship Can’t Be Saved

This 23-year-old girl has a boyfriend who is 25, and at the beginning of their relationship, her boyfriend was what she describes as “sedentary.”

Her boyfriend never bothered working out at the gym, and he ate very badly. Suddenly, in January of last year, her boyfriend began acting quite differently.

Initially, she figured her boyfriend had made some kind of resolution for the new year to take better care of himself, which she was thrilled with.

But then she began noticing that he got more and more different from the guy that she thought she knew.

Her boyfriend spent months interviewing for new positions and landed a different job. He then started playing the piano and getting into singing for fun. He learned how to speak Korean.

He was acting in a way that was far more “outgoing,” and he also went on a couple of trips without her.

“At this point, I was still very happy,” she explained. “But then I started noticing changes in our relationship.”

“He became less attentive, and it felt like he was with me just because he had to be. He put in zero extra effort, and everything would have to be initiated by me.”

She honestly was concerned that he had found someone else and was cheating on her. She finally decided she had to dig through his laptop and phone in an effort to find some evidence of this.

