She Found Out Her Husband Was Sending Flirty Texts To His Coworker And Deleting Them, But He Wrote Off Her Concerns, And Now She’s Unsure If She Is Overreacting

This 29-year-old woman has been married to her husband, who is 33, for four years. They were also together for five years before tying to knot.

And over the course of their relationship, she and her husband have had four children together. They have also purchased their own home in the countryside, and she honestly believed they lived a “pretty decent life.”

Yes, they tended to fight more than the average couple. However, she claims that they were both aware of that.

“And we have been working hard to improve our relationship,” she said.

Recently, though, her husband got a new fly-in-fly-out (FIFO) job– which means that he flies to work for two weeks before flying home for one week.

So, as you can imagine, this arrangement is definitely difficult. Still, she claims that they were making her husband’s new job work for them.

Plus, on Valentine’s Day, she recognized how her husband went out of his way to make her feel special. Apparently, he surprised her by flying home and showing up with a bouquet of flowers.

“It was beautiful, and I thought everything was great,” she recalled.

Later that night, however, she uncovered some horrifying texts in her husband’s phone.

