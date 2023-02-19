She Opened Up About Past Trauma To Her Friend, Then Realized Her Friend Was Sharing Everything She Said On Instagram

This 34-year-old woman has reportedly had a very difficult life filled with a lot of trauma. And because of how much loss she has endured, she tends to keep to herself.

She also refrains from reaching out to friends that often anymore because she has this belief that her friends will stop being friends with her if she starts to lean on them for support too frequently.

However, she does have one long-time friend who she has known since she was 13-years-old. In fact, that friend is the only person she has left who was around and had the chance to meet her parents when they were still alive.

So, due to the sheer length of their relationship, she decided to turn to her friend whenever things in her brain became too heavy or overwhelming.

The first situation that she opened up to her friend about had to do with her brother’s death.

“I told her that someone I know at work told me that maybe I’m the reason my brother died since I told them a story from when my brother and I were kids,” she explained.

For context, her brother died when he was 34-years-old after enduring years of trauma following the loss of their mother and schizoaffective disorder.

And after confiding in her friend about that situation, her friend was very empathetic. They reportedly understood how much she had been through and told her to cut that coworker out of her life.

At the time, she pointed out how that was kind of complicated since she and her coworker obviously worked together. But her friend just told her to keep things professional, and she thought that was fair and good advice.

