She’s Envious Of Her Brother’s Girlfriend, Because She Feels She’s Better Than Her At Everything And It Also Makes Her Insecure That Her Parents Like Her So Much

This 18-year-old girl has a brother who is 19, and about a year ago, her brother started dating a 19-year-old girl named Lily.

She admits that Lily is quite kind, and she there’s nothing about Lily that she can point to as problematic. Lily is gorgeous, she’s delightful to be around, and everyone adores Lily.

She also believes that Lily is really out of her brother’s “league,” and she’s really envious of Lily overall.

“I’ve always felt kind of insecure around her because she’s just… so much better than me,” she explained.

“Prettier, funnier, smarter. I’ve never had a direct conversation with her, but that’s not because I dislike her or anything; I’m just a very socially awkward person.”

Lily comes to her house to spend time with her brother a lot, and she tries to stay away when Lily is there.

She never has a clue what to say to Lily or how to engage her in conversation, so that’s why she makes herself scarce.

Lily has been making her feel bad and insecure since she started dating her brother, but yesterday, everything boiled over on Valentine’s Day.

You see, her mom always buys Valentine’s day presents for her, her older brother, and her younger brother, and they opened them up yesterday.

