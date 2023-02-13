These Nutella Stuffed Cookie Cakes Make The Cutest Valentine’s Day Gifts

Are you looking for a sweet dessert recipe for Valentine’s Day? Well, get ready to wow your special someone with these mini heart-shaped cookie cakes stuffed with Nutella.

They seriously make the cutest Valentine’s Day gifts.

A TikToker named Amy (@livinglocurto) is demonstrating how you can make these outrageously delicious treats in the air fryer.

Nutella stuffed cookie cakes can simply be prepared using refrigerated cookie dough and pink strawberry frosting, so all you need to do is assemble and bake.

Even if you’re not the world’s most fantastic baker, you can still accomplish this recipe with winning results.

It’s perfect for all skill levels in the kitchen. So bake your heart away this Valentine’s Day.

You’ll need mini heart-shaped baking tins, ready-to-bake chocolate chip cookie dough, Nutella, store-bought strawberry frosting, and some Valentine’s candy sprinkles.

The best part is that all of these materials can be easily picked up at the store.

So start by placing a piece of cookie dough in the bottom of a mini cake tin and pressing it down evenly. Then, scoop a teaspoon of Nutella and spread it over the dough.

Place a second piece of cookie dough on top and repeat the process with the rest of the baking pans you have.

