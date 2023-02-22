This Recipe For Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Sweet Potatoes Has To Be The Most Low-Maintenance Dinner Idea Ever

You’ll never guess which two major ingredients go together seamlessly to result in a low-maintenance and well-balanced weeknight meal. Buffalo chicken and sweet potatoes!

It seems like an unlikely partnership, but the combination of spicy buffalo sauce and the sweetness of the potatoes work well with each other.

Although they’re rich in flavor, these sweet potatoes stuffed with buffalo chicken are low-calorie and paleo-friendly.

TikToker Jenn (@jenneatsgoood) has a recipe for buffalo chicken stuffed sweet potatoes that will blow your mind with how simple it is. You’ll be mad that you never thought up this combination before.

“Let me tell you how to make these buffalo chicken stuffed sweet potatoes, and you’re never going to want to have another dinner again,” she said before introducing the recipe.

Get ready for this dinner idea to be your new favorite comfort food. Here’s how to start.

Ingredients:

-3 large sweet potatoes

-Salt and pepper

