Tired Of Chocolate Covered Strawberries? Try Making These Cheesecake Stuffed Ones Instead!

During Valentine’s Day, it’s pretty much a given that you’ll be munching on some sort of sweet treat, whether it’s chocolates, cookies, cake, or candies.

This year, instead of buying a dessert from the store, make your own goodies to eat. It will make the holiday all the more special.

Chocolate covered strawberries are a traditional Valentine’s Day treat, but they are just so common and overdone. So if you’re tired of chocolate covered strawberries, switch it up and make some cheesecake-stuffed ones in its place.

TikToker Mary Sommer (@biggirlbakery) has a recipe for no-bake cheesecake stuffed strawberries that are juicy, tangy, and sweet.

It’s much less time-consuming to make than an actual cheesecake, yet it provides the same satisfaction. And they only require six ingredients.

Ingredients:

-A pint of strawberries

-8 ounces of cream cheese at room temperature

-1/3 cup of powdered sugar

