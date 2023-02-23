When She Was In College, She Ran Out Of Gas One Night On A Dark Country Road And Then Accepted A Ride From A Man She Didn’t Know

As someone who went to college from the late 2010s into the early 2020s, I am so grateful for the modern technology that kept me safe.

If I needed a ride home from a late night, I could call an Uber. I could share my location with a friend if I ever needed a safety net when I walked home or went somewhere unfamiliar.

It’s hard to imagine what college would have been like without such helpful tech, but one woman shared a creepy experience she had in college that most likely could have been avoided with a modern cellphone.

She was an 18-year-old college student at the time, a time when cell phones didn’t exist.

She was driving home one night from a friend’s house and ran out of gas on a dark, long country road. There were no nearby homes or buildings off the road, only trees.

The only option she had at the time was to walk to a gas station five miles away. On her way there, she got nasty stares from other people in cars.

“A station wagon went by, and a bunch of children of various ages hung out of the car windows, pointing and laughing at me and screaming insults,” she remembered. “I prayed that someone would come along and give me a ride to the gas station.”

Suddenly, a man who appeared to be in his 40s pulled up next to her on the side of the road in his pickup truck and offered her a ride. Exhausted and desperate, she said yes.

However, things started getting a bit scary when he turned off the main road onto a back road she wasn’t familiar with. It was a long and unnecessary route to the gas station.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.